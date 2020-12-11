Left Menu
The national capital recorded 2,385 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent, authorities said. Sixty fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 9,934, the bulletin said.The tally of active cases on Friday dropped to 18,676 from 18,753 the previous day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:45 IST
Delhi records 2,385 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 3.33 pc

The national capital recorded 2,385 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

These new cases came out of 71,679 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,724 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Sixty fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 9,934, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on Friday dropped to 18,676 from 18,753 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,03,535.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

