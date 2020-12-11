32 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 11,634

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,634 with detection of 32 fresh cases, a health official said on Friday. Sixty-six patients also recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,812, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 92.93 per cent, said Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. ''32 +ve cases of # COVID-19 have been detected today.

Kiphire- 18, Peren- 11, Dimapur- 3. Also, 66 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima-48, Mon-14, Dimapur-3, Peren-1,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet. Nagaland now has 629 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Altogether 71 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, of which 61 are due to contagion, seven had comorbidities and death of 3 patients is under investigation, he said. Altogether 122 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district wise distribution of COVID-19 cases - Dimapur (6,312), Kohima (3,576), Mon 600, Peren (492), Tuensang (238), Zunheboto (142), Mokokchung (123), Kiphire (50), Phek (44), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18). Of the confirmed cases, 4,634 are traced contacts, 4,629 armed forces or security personnel, 1,813 returnees from other states and 558 frontline workers, he said.

The district wise active cases are Kohima (355), Dimapur (185), Tuensang (42), Peren (19), Mon (10), Wokha (7), Kiphire (7), Mokokchung (2) and Zunheboto (2). So far, a total of 1,16,359 COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland, including 70,934 through RT-PCR, 36,248 on TrueNat and 9,177 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.