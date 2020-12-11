Left Menu
Development News Edition

32 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 11,634

Altogether 122 patients have migrated to other states, he said.The district wise distribution of COVID-19 cases - Dimapur 6,312, Kohima 3,576, Mon 600, Peren 492, Tuensang 238, Zunheboto 142, Mokokchung 123, Kiphire 50, Phek 44, Wokha 39 and Longleng 18.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:55 IST
32 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 11,634

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,634 with detection of 32 fresh cases, a health official said on Friday. Sixty-six patients also recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,812, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 92.93 per cent, said Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. ''32 +ve cases of # COVID-19 have been detected today.

Kiphire- 18, Peren- 11, Dimapur- 3. Also, 66 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima-48, Mon-14, Dimapur-3, Peren-1,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet. Nagaland now has 629 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Altogether 71 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, of which 61 are due to contagion, seven had comorbidities and death of 3 patients is under investigation, he said. Altogether 122 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district wise distribution of COVID-19 cases - Dimapur (6,312), Kohima (3,576), Mon 600, Peren (492), Tuensang (238), Zunheboto (142), Mokokchung (123), Kiphire (50), Phek (44), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18). Of the confirmed cases, 4,634 are traced contacts, 4,629 armed forces or security personnel, 1,813 returnees from other states and 558 frontline workers, he said.

The district wise active cases are Kohima (355), Dimapur (185), Tuensang (42), Peren (19), Mon (10), Wokha (7), Kiphire (7), Mokokchung (2) and Zunheboto (2). So far, a total of 1,16,359 COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland, including 70,934 through RT-PCR, 36,248 on TrueNat and 9,177 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect that Chinese side will match words with actions: MEA on China's comments on Ladakh standoff.

We expect that Chinese side will match words with actions MEA on Chinas comments on Ladakh standoff....

England's Tour of Sri Lanka: Stokes opts out, Archer rested for two-Test series

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently grieving the loss of his father, and exhausted fast bowler Jofra Archer were left out of the 16-member England squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, both Stokes and ...

US wholesale prices up 0.1% in November; food and energy up

US wholesale prices edged up 0.1 per cent in November as the cost of both food and energy were up. The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3 per...

Country's first mRNA vaccine candidate by Gennova gets nod for conducting human trials: DBT

The countrys first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Gennova, Pune has received approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase 12 human clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on FridayThe novel mRNA vaccine cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020