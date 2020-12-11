Mumbai: 500 teams to be deployed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

At least 500 teams of five trained personnel each will be deployed for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The first to get inoculated will be health workers followed by frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those suffering from co-morbidities, it said in a release.

The announcement was made by additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani in the first meeting of the city task force for vaccine distribution at the BMC headquarters on Friday, the release said. The Maharashtra government last month formed a task force to manage the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. A task force was also set up at the city level.

The selected beneficiaries of the vaccine will receive a message on their registered mobile numbers, Kakani, who heads the task force, said. The process of setting up committees at the regional level to oversee vaccination will also be completed soon, he said.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai stood at 2,88,689, which includes 10,948 deaths..