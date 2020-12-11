174 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 26,859

Manipur's COVID-19 caseload on Friday rose to 26,859 after 174 more people including 38 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel tested positive for the infection, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 320 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, the official said.

The new cases were reported Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Kakching and Senapati districts, he said. Manipur now has 2,998 active COVID-19 cases while 23,541 people have recovered from the disease.