Italy reports 761 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 18,727 new cases

Italy reported 761 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 887 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 18,727 from 16,999. There were 190,416 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 171,586, the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 63,387 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.806 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 28,562 on Friday, down 526 from the day before. There were 208 new admissions to intensive care units, declining compared with 251 on Thursday.

The number of intensive care patients decreased by 26 to 3,265, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

