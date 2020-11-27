Left Menu
Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM11 VIRUS-GJ-HOSPITAL-3RD LD FIRE 5 COVID-19 patients die in Guj hospital fire; SC takes note Ahmedabad: Five coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:39 IST
Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5.30 pm. . BOM11 VIRUS-GJ-HOSPITAL-3RD LD FIRE 5 COVID-19 patients die in Guj hospital fire; SC takes note Ahmedabad: Five coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday, officials said. .

BOM15 MH-COURT-2ND LD KANGANA Demolition at Kangana's bungalow illegal, smacks of malice: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday held that demolition carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here was illegal and smacked of malicious intent. . BOM14 PM-VACCINE-2ND LD VISIT PM to review vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad Ahmedabad/Pune/Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. .

BOM8 MH-THACKERAY-SAAMANA MVA govt can't be intimidated by ED, CBI probes: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit out at the BJP for indulging in "politics of vendetta" and said his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government cannot be intimidated by the ED and CBI probes.. .

