Brazil COVID-19 death toll tops 180,000

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-12-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 02:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil reported 53,030 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 646 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 6,834,829 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 180,411, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's second highest death toll behind the United States and the third highest case count behind the United States and India.

