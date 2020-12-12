Left Menu
Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (76), who was admitted at Woodlands Hospital's Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:21 IST
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to a statement by the hospital, he slept well last night, conscious, alert, communicating verbally. His blood pressure and the pulse are stable.

"He is on Ryles tube feeding and tolerating feeds. Stool passed today. Plan to remove the urinary catheter today. Prognosis is favourable," read the hospital's statement. (ANI)

