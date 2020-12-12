Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt forms committees from state to mandal level for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Gearing up for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, the Telangana government has constituted committees at the state, district and mandal levels for planning and execution, with priority to high risk groups, followed by others.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:54 IST
Telangana govt forms committees from state to mandal level for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gearing up for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, the Telangana government has constituted committees at the state, district and mandal levels for planning and execution, with priority to high risk groups, followed by others. The committees would undertake a structured review of all aspects related to preparedness and implementation of COVID-19 vaccination, a Government Order said.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee, during the preparatory phase, include ensuring active engagement of ''line departments'' for various activities related to the vaccine introduction as and when it is made available, among others. The various ToR of the panel include oversight on overall micro planning and other operational aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

The G.O said prioritization of high risk groups has to be done as the anticipation was that initially the supply would be limited, in view of huge demand. Subsequently the other groups would be included, the G.O dated December 11, it said.

Since there was a likelihood that the COVID-19 vaccine introduction would span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially, starting with health care workers, it was important to create a strong advisory and implementation mechanism at State, District and Mandal level, it said. The government thus formed the State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force.

The Chief Secretary would be the chairperson of the state steering committee, while the State Task Force would be headed by the health secretary The District Collector would be Chairperson of District Task Force, while the Mandal Task Force would be chaired by the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO).

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020