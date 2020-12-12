Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,520 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,64,132; death toll 8,056

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,056 on Saturday with 32 more fatalities, while 1,520 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,64,132, a health department bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20,091, the bulletin said.During the past 24 hours.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:31 IST
1,520 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,64,132; death toll 8,056

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,056 on Saturday with 32 more fatalities, while 1,520 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,64,132, a health department bulletin issued here said. The number of those who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals rose to 5,35,985 with 1,761 patients fully recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20,091, the bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours. seven deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Varanasi, three from Gorakhpur and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Azamgarh and Ghazipur. A total of 267 new cases were reported from Lucknow and 176 from Meerut, it said.

On Friday, over 1.55 lakh tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests done so far to over 2.12 crore, the bulletin added..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020