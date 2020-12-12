1,520 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,64,132; death toll 8,056

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,056 on Saturday with 32 more fatalities, while 1,520 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,64,132, a health department bulletin issued here said. The number of those who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals rose to 5,35,985 with 1,761 patients fully recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20,091, the bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours. seven deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Varanasi, three from Gorakhpur and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Azamgarh and Ghazipur. A total of 267 new cases were reported from Lucknow and 176 from Meerut, it said.

On Friday, over 1.55 lakh tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests done so far to over 2.12 crore, the bulletin added..