Haryana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,008 fresh cases

Haryana on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,710 even as 1,008 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,51,402.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:43 IST
Haryana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,008 fresh cases

Haryana on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,710 even as 1,008 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,51,402. According to the state health department's daily bulletin, three fatalities were reported from Hisar and two each from Sonipat and Faridabad districts.

The districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (276) and Faridabad (182). There are 10,318 active cases in the state, while 2,38,374 people have recovered from the disease so far.

At present, the recovery rate is 94.82 per cent. PTI SUN VSD SNE.

