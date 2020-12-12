Bihar reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,42,747 on Saturday as 596 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,317, a health department bulletin said. At least 575 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,36,189, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.30 per cent. The new fatalities were reported from Patna, Madhubani, Madhepura, Lakhisarai and Buxar.

Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 240, followed by Gopalganj (62), Muzaffarpur (19), Nawada, Sitamarhi and Jehanabad (17 each) and Sheohar (15). Bihar now has 5,241 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,20,706 in the past 24 hours, it added.