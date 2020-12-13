Telangana records 573 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

(Eds: rpting after corrections in 1st &2nd paras) Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI): Telangana recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 2,77,724 and the tollto 1,493, the state government said on Sunday. The cumulative recoveries rose to 2,68,601 while there were 7,630 active cases in the state as of 8 PM on Saturday, a bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for most of the fresh cases, with 127 people testing positive, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (67) and Ranga Reddy (58) districts, it said. As many as 47,186 samples were tested during the period, taking the aggregate number of samples examined so far to61,28,703.

The case fatality and recovery rates stood at 0.53 per cent and 96.71, compared to 1.5 per cent and 94.9 per cent at the national level, it said..