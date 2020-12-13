Left Menu
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:43 IST
AP sees 506 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark to 4,966 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday even as the state added 506 fresh positives, 613 recoveries and five deaths to its tally. The cumulative COVID-19 positives now climbed to 8.75 lakh, recoveries to 8,63,508 and deaths 7,057, according to the latest bulletin.

After 1.08 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.02 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate fell to 8 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Chittoor district reported 104, Guntur 69, West Godavari 66 and Krishna 59 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each. Apart from Krishna and Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts reported one fresh coronavirus fatality each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

