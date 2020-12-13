Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the states recovery count to 17,57,005, the department said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:31 IST
3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.

A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the state's recovery count to 17,57,005, the department said in a statement. There are 74,104 active cases in the state at present.

The number of tests conducted so far in the state is 1,17,02,457, it said..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Guj milk marketing fed chief held in embezzlement case

Vipul Chaudhary, former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF has been arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 14.8 crore embezzlement case involving bonus of employees of a Mehsana-based dairy entity to which he was...

World News Roundup: Swiss hospitals implore health minister; South Korea's Moon warns of toughest COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Swiss hospitals implore health minister to tighten coronavirus restrictionsThe directors of five of Switzerlands largest hospitals have written to the health minister asking for urgent mea...

Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and another was captured on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into ...

Doing our bit: Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers

Support comes in various forms and from several quarters -- through medical camps, langars, warm clothes and even pizzas. And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Sahab Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020