3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.

A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the state's recovery count to 17,57,005, the department said in a statement. There are 74,104 active cases in the state at present.

The number of tests conducted so far in the state is 1,17,02,457, it said..