Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 cases in Netherlands jump by almost 10,000 - data

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:00 IST
New COVID-19 cases in Netherlands jump by almost 10,000 - data

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by almost 10,000 in the past 24 hours, data released by national health authoriites showed on Sunday, marking their biggest jump since the end of October.

The increase continues a rising trend seen over the previous week, as the effects of a partial lockdown which has been in effect since Oct. 13 seem to have waned.

The Dutch government has convened an emergency meeting for Sunday to discuss extra measures to limit the spread of the disease. It is expected to make an announcement of possible further measures on Tuesday.

Also Read: Shell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.We would have immunized 100 million ...

COVID-19: Number of people discharged nears 1 lakh in Nashik

The COVID-19 tally of Nashikincreased by 221 on Sunday to reach 1,05,335, while sixpatients died and 179 recovered during the day, an officialsaidThe toll in the district now stands at 1,864,including 933 in Nashik municipal corporation lim...

BJP dumps BPF, partners with UPPL,GSP to form Bodoland

Territorial CouncilPM,Shah congratulate With detail, combining related stories Guwahati, Dec 13 PTI The BJP on Sunday decided to dump its alliance partner Bodo Peoples Front BPF to join hands with the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020