TN records 1,195 new COVID-19 cases; 12 fatalities

Tamil Nadu posted 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases aggregating to 7.98 lakh infections in the state, while 12 more people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,895, the health department said on Sunday. As many as 1,276 people have got cured from the contagion totalling to 7.76 lakh so far, a bulletin said.Active cases on Sunday, in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,115.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:11 IST
Tamil Nadu posted 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases aggregating to 7.98 lakh infections in the state, while 12 more people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,895, the health department said on Sunday. As many as 1,276 people have got cured from the contagion totalling to 7.76 lakh so far, a bulletin said.

Active cases on Sunday, in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,115. Two districts, including the State capital and Coimbatore logged new cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 340, Coimbatore 115 while the remaining were spread across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2.19 lakh infections out of more than 7.98 lakh in the state. A total of 69,568 samples were tested on Sunday taking the cumulative to 1.29 crore specimens examined so far.

Of the 12 deaths reported, seven died in private hospitals while five in government. Two have succumbed to the virus without 'any chronic illness'.

Four of those who tested positive were returnees from other States, the bulletin said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

