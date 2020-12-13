Left Menu
U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:56 IST
The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.

"We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. He said the United States hope to immunize 40 million people this month and another 50 million to 80 million in January.

