Chhattisgarh records 1,259 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

With 1,259 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Chhattisgarhs infection count rose to 2,57,020 and toll to 3,097 on Sunday, a health official said. Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking its total count to 49,125, including 687 deaths.Bilaspur recorded 125 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 106, Balod 101 and Rajnandgaon 83, among other districts, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:17 IST
Chhattisgarh records 1,259 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

With 1,259 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Chhattisgarh's infection count rose to 2,57,020 and toll to 3,097 on Sunday, a health official said. The state's recovery count increased to 2,34,853 after 86 patients got discharge from various hospitals, while 554 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 19,070 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking its total count to 49,125, including 687 deaths.

Bilaspur recorded 125 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 106, Balod 101 and Rajnandgaon 83, among other districts, he said. ''Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Sunday and five on Saturday,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,57,020, new cases 1,259, death toll 3,097, recovered 2,34,853, active cases 19,070, people tested so far 29,88,863..

