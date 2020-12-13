COVID-19: Delhi records 1,984 fresh cases; death toll crosses 10,000 mark

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday which pushed the infection tally to 6.07 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 10,000 mark with 33 new fatalities. These fresh cases came out of 72,335 tests conducted the previous day, including 35,611 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case positivity rate on Sunday stood at 2.74 per cent, authorities said. It was 4.96 per cent on December 3, 4.78 per cent on December 4, 4.2 per cent on December 5, 3.68 per cent on December 6 and 3.15 per cent on December 7. However, on December 8, the positivity rate rose to 4.23 per cent, falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12. Thirty-three more fatalities were recorded in a day, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,014, the bulletin said.

On September 21, as many as 32 deaths and 2,548 cases were recorded. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11. The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 16,785 from 17,373 the previous day. The bulletin stated that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,07,454, while the recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,388 on Saturday from 6,451 on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday tweeted that the national capital has the ''least case fatality ratio, at 1.6'', compared to Ahmedabad's 4, Mumbai's 3.8, Kolkata's 2 and Chennai's 1.8.

According to data shared by him, the national average for case fatality ratio is 1.5. ''Because of improved health infrastructure and continued monitoring of home isolation, Delhi has been able to achieve 96 per cent recovery rate,'' he said a tweet.

Jain on Saturday had asserted that the positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for 11 days. According to the Sunday bulletin, out of the total 18,807 beds in COVID hospitals, 14,361 are vacant.

It said that 64 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. On Saturday, 35,611 RT-PCR tests and 36,724 rapid antigen tests were conducted, the bulletin said.

The number of tests done per million, as on Saturday was over 3.8 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 72 lakh. The bulletin said that 5,80,655 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 9,964 on Sunday from 10,382 the previous day.