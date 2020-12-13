Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 296,818 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:57 IST
U.S. CDC reports 296,818 deaths from coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 15,932,116 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 213,305 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,283 to 296,818.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to people familiar with...

Purchases below MSP should be declared illegal; bar pvt players from doing so: SJM

Amid an ongoing protest against the recent farm laws, RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM suggested a few amendments in the legislations on Sunday to overcome drawbacks and asserted that the governments intent in bringing the laws was ...

Sudanese PM visits Ethiopia to discuss Tigray fighting

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Ethiopia briefly on Sunday with what three senior Sudanese government officials said was an offer to broker a ceasefire in its northern Tigray region, a proposal Ethiopia said was unnecessary bec...

U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panels recommendation of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine.The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ACIP on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020