Health News Roundup: UK reports 18,447 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths; U.S. CDC reports 296,818 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Italy plans primrose-shaped gazebos for COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Italy plans to set up primrose-shaped pavilions in its artistic squares to dispense vaccines against the highly contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus during a campaign that kicks off next month. Italy, the first Western country hit by the pandemic, on Saturday overtook Britain to report the highest official death toll from COVID-19 among European countries.

UK reports 18,447 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

Britain reported on Sunday 18,447 cases of coronavirus and 144 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, marking a decline on Saturday's tallies, according to government data.

Historic U.S. vaccine campaign begins with first shipments 'delivering hope' to millions

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States. Mask-wearing workers at a Pfizer Inc factory in Michigan began packing the first shipments of the vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE in dry ice shortly after 6:30 a.m. ET (1130 GMT) on Sunday.

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday.

U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panel's recommendation of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Saturday voted 11 to 0 to recommend the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE as appropriate for Americans 16 and older. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

Spain could develop coronavirus herd immunity by end of summer 2021, minister says

Spain should achieve herd immunity from COVID-19 by the end of summer 2021 if enough people are vaccinated by then, the health minister said in an interview published on Sunday. Salvador Illa said a vaccination programme will start in January and by the end of the summer more than two thirds of the population of 47 million should be vaccinated.

Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain said on Sunday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and launched online registration for the vaccine for citizens and residents. A statement by the National Health Regulatory Authority did not specify which vaccine of two being developed by Sinopharm had been given the go-ahead, but cited data from Phase III clinical trials that showed an 86% efficacy rate and said Bahrain had participated.'

Dutch weigh stricter lockdown as COVID-19 cases jump

The Dutch government is set to decide on stricter measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands on Monday, as the infection rate has climbed back to the peak levels reached at the end of October. New coronavirus infections in the country jumped by almost 10,000 in the 24 hours through Sunday morning, data released by national health authorities showed, the biggest rise in more than six weeks.

Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday

The first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, the official in charge of the country's vaccine rollout told the CBC, with the first Canadians likely to roll up their sleeves as soon as Monday. Canada and the United States are set to become the first Western nations after the UK to begin inoculations with the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE.

U.S. CDC reports 296,818 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 15,932,116 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 213,305 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,283 to 296,818. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.