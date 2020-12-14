Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds 900,000 - minister

He said 6,451 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours together with new 93 virus-related deaths. The government last week said it would introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of the infections. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:50 IST
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds 900,000 - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has exceeded 900,000, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. He said 6,451 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours together with new 93 virus-related deaths.

The government last week said it would introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of the infections. The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24.

The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 332 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Odisha has recorded 332 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths as on December 13, taking the total number of cases here to 3,24,089, the state health department said. While 3,19,069 patients have recovered, there are 3,156 active cases in the s...

China stocks rebound on policy support hopes

China stocks rebounded on Monday, underpinned by hopes of more policy support to shore up the worlds second-largest economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 to 4,934.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index a...

Lifting of Germany's lockdown early next year unlikely -Merkel aide

A broad lifting of anti-pandemic measures in Germany early next year is unlikely, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff, Helge Braun, said on Monday.Germany goes into full lockdown on Wednesday to tackle high infection rates. Braun told ...

Dharmendra remembers 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor on 96th birth anniversary

By sharing priceless throwback pictures with Great Showman Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday remembered the late star and penned an emotional note to mark the day. The Apne star to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020