Germany likely to avert second recession despite new lockdown - minister

Germany likely to avert second recession despite new lockdown - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:07 IST
Germany will likely be able to avoid another recession despite a second national lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic, due to start on Wednesday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.
"I hope we can prevent a complete economic standstill in the second wave of the pandemic," he told public radio Deutschlandfunk on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Altmaier