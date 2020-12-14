Left Menu
Germany likely to avert second recession despite new lockdown - minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:27 IST
Germany likely to avert second recession despite new lockdown - minister
Germany will likely be able to avoid another recession despite a second national lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic, due to start on Wednesday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

"I hope we can prevent a complete economic standstill in the second wave of the pandemic," he told public radio Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

