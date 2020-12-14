Left Menu
It said that 75.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases while West Bengal registered 2,580 fresh infections in a day, the ministry said.

India's COVID active caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakh; lowest in 149 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 active cases as on date stands at 3,52,586 comprising 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest after 149 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18. The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 27,071 new infections were added to the national tally in a span of 24 hours against 30,695 recoveries registered during the same period. The daily recoveries are exceeding the new cases from the last 17 days, the ministry highlighted. The total recovered cases are nearing 94 lakh.

''The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 9,035,573,'' the ministry said. It said that 75.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,994 daily recoveries. About 75.82 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,698 in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases while West Bengal registered 2,580 fresh infections in a day, the ministry said. Further 10 states and union territories account for 79.46 per cent of the 336 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Around 20.83 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra, which registered 70 deaths. West Bengal and Delhi follow with 47 and 33 new deaths, respectively. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

