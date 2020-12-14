Left Menu
London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus rates, the BBC reported on Monday.

The British capital is currently in the second highest tier of restrictions, with a review currently scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

