London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST
London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus rates, the BBC reported on Monday.
The British capital is currently in the second highest tier of restrictions, with a review currently scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.
Also Read: Scotland Yard probes role of British mercenaries in fight against LTTE
- READ MORE ON:
- British