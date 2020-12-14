Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases, 60 fatalities

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12.The 1,376 fresh cases came out of 63,944 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,176 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Updated: 14-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:01 IST
Delhi recorded 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 new fatalities. The positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sunday, authorities said.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

The 1,376 fresh cases came out of 63,944 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,176 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. This is the lowest daily cases count reported since August 31, when 1,358 cases were recorded.

Sixty fatalities were recorded on Monday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,074, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 15,247 from 16,785 the previous day.

The bulletin added that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,08,830. PTI KND SRY

