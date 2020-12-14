Raj sees 13 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 2,555

Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,555 in the state, a health department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,250 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, it said.

The total number of infected people in Rajasthan stands at 2,92,539, out of which, 16,200 are under treatment. As per the bulletin, 2,73,784 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the infection is 478 followed by 272 in Jodhpur, 209 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 159 in Kota, 116 in Bharatpur, 107 in Udaipur and 102 in Pali. Of the 1,250 new cases, 256 cases were reported in Jaipur, 101 in Pali, 99 in Jodhpur, 74 in Bhilwara, 61 in Sriganganagar, 59 in Kota, 51 each in Ajmer and Alwar, besides the cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin added.

PTI AG SRY.