COVID-19: 21 more deaths, 464 fresh cases in Punjab

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 5,098 on Monday with 21 more fatalities, while 464 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,60,659. Five deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, three each from Patiala and Mohali, two each from Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sangrur and one each from Muktsar and Gurdaspur, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 6,881 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin. Mohali reported 97 new cases, Jalandhar 90 and Ludhiana 65.

A total of 633 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,48,680. Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator, while 140 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 35,33,856 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.