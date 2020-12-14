Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:03 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4818 4673 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 875836 864049 7059------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16513 16206 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214803 210296 1003------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 243673 237372 1325------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18714 17698 302------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 258635 236588 3116------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3327 3309 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 608830 583509 10074 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49474 47737 707------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 228803 211603 4182------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 253385 241544 2733 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 49762 41954 814------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 116254 109894 1802------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 111510 108940 999------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 902240 874202 11954 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 672038 611600 2647------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9155 8380 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 224636 208421 3412------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1883365 1761615 48269------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27209 24739 324------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12866 12008 128------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4040 3869 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11728 10939 72------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 324089 319069 1811------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37518 36586 620------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 160659 148680 5098------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 292539 273784 2555------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,338 4,864 118------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 800029 778081 11909------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 278108 269232 1496------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33048 32342 376------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 83006 74525 1361 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 566728 539727 8083 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 523629 493145 9100------------------------------------------------------------Total 9906305 9421964 143697------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 23185 35633 374------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 98,84,100 and the death toll at 1,43,355. The ministry said that 93,88,159 people have so far recovered from the infection.

