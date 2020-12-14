COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases; lowest in three-and-a-half months

Delhi reported 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities. The city's positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sunday, authorities said.

The positivity rate between December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, then falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

The fresh cases were reported from 63,944 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,176 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. This is the lowest daily cases reported since August 31, when 1,358 people had tested positive for the disease.

Sixty fatalities were recorded on Monday, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 10,074, the bulletin said. The number of active cases on Monday dropped to 15,247 from 16,785 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,08,830, while the recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent. The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 6,433 on Monday from 6,388 on Sunday.

The city's highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11. According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,807 beds in COVID hospitals, 14,561 are vacant.

It said 61 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

On Sunday, 36,176 RT-PCR tests and 27,768 rapid antigen tests were conducted, the bulletin said. The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday, was over 3.83 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 72.8 lakh.

The bulletin said 5,80,655 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 9,274 on Monday from 9,964 the previous day.