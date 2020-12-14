FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A nurse became the first person in New York state to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Union could donate 5% of the COVID-19 vaccines it has secured to poorer nations, an internal document showed. * Poland faces a real threat of a third wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

* The Netherlands will enter its toughest lockdown of the pandemic this week, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce that schools and shops will be closed for at least a month. * London will be placed in the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the Daily Mirror reported.

AMERICAS * Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario are set to begin COVID-19 inoculations on Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend.

* The U.S. Congress will try this week to end months of indecision and infighting over the federal government's budget priorities and coronavirus aid. * Pfizer's chief executive said the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more vaccine doses in 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysian authorities lifted a month-long lockdown on dormitories housing Top Glove Corp workers, even as the firm reported the first death among its employees from COVID-19.

* Singapore became the first Asian country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine and said it expects to start receiving shots by the end of the year. * China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the travel subsidy programme dubbed "Go To Travel" would be suspended nationwide around the New Year to contain mounting COVID-19 cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa. * South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has removed children from a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.

* Europe's drug regulator is under increasing pressure to quickly approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE, officials said. * Russian developers published fresh trial results for their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4% effective in providing protection from COVID-19.

* Moderna Inc expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterward. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street opened higher on Monday as the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States cheered investors, while Britain's pound jumped on a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks. * World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks said, citing delays linked to COVID-19.