Mexico says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine makers ask permission to do trials

Mexico says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine makers ask permission to do trialsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:46 IST
The Russian makers of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have submitted a request to carry out clinical trials in Mexico and obtain the corresponding authorization, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.
The development of Sputnik V has been funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Writing on Twitter, Ebrard said the request to conduct trials was submitted at Mexico's invitation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcelo Ebrard
- Sputnik V
- Russian
- Mexican
ALSO READ
Dr.Reddy's,RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr Reddy's, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India
Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials
Clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine begins in India
Russia's permanent mission, Health Ministry to present Sputnik V vaccine at UN on Wednesday