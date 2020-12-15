FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Tighter restrictions were imposed in London as COVID-19 infections surged, while Canada and the United States started the vaccine roll-out, offering some relief as the U.S. death toll crossed the grim milestone of 300,000.

* The European Union could donate 5% of the COVID-19 vaccines it has secured to poorer nations, an internal document showed. * Italy is considering more stringent nationwide restrictions during the Christmas holidays, the health minister said.

* The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks. * Czech restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues, which reopened from a lockdown only two weeks ago, must shut again from Friday in response to a new rise in infections.

* Sweden, known for its soft-touch response to the pandemic, was close to an all-time high for the number of patients being treated in hospital, according to official figures. * Poland faces a real threat of a third wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

AMERICAS * Pfizer Inc and partners have delivered the first vaccines to 55 locations nationally, or about one third of the 145 locations targeted to receive doses by early afternoon on Monday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a call with reporters.

* Mexico's government urged pharmaceutical companies to honor obligations to deliver vaccines on time, as an official expressed concern that U.S. efforts to corner initial supplies for its population might cause delays. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singapore became the first Asian country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine and said it expects to start receiving shots by the end of the year. * Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the travel subsidy programme dubbed "Go To Travel" would be suspended nationwide around the New Year.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will impose a five-day full lockdown beginning on Dec. 31.

* South Africa imposed further restrictions as it looks to slow a sharp rise in infections. * South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has removed children from a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.

* Russian developers published fresh trial results for their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4% effective in providing protection from COVID-19. * Israel said it was beginning a second-phase trial with 1,000 people for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets were mixed as the start of the vaccine roll-out in the United States offered some respite to investors, but spikes in infection and death rates tempered optimism.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Charles Regnier; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Anil D'Silva)