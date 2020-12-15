Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 prevalence rose in London even as lockdown cut English cases, study finds

COVID-19 cases rose in London during the last weeks of a national lockdown even as prevalence in England as a whole fell, a study said on Tuesday, adding that a planned relaxation of rules over Christmas posed risks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 05:31 IST
COVID-19 prevalence rose in London even as lockdown cut English cases, study finds

COVID-19 cases rose in London during the last weeks of a national lockdown even as prevalence in England as a whole fell, a study said on Tuesday, adding that a planned relaxation of rules over Christmas posed risks. London will move into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Wednesday morning after an exponential rise in cases.

When a national lockdown ended on Dec. 2, London was not placed under the strictest restrictions in the three-tier system. But while the prevalence of COVID-19 cases fell in England by around 30% during lockdown between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3, prevalence was rising in London, according to Imperial College London's REACT-1 prevalence study. Nationally the prevalence of COVID-19 infection, which had averaged 1.3% of the population between mid-October and early November, fell to an average of 0.94% during the lockdown period in England and was last at 0.91%.

But in London prevalence rose from 0.98% in mid-November to 1.21% in early December. "During the first half of lockdown our study showed that infections were on a clear downward trajectory, but we're now seeing a levelling off, driven by clusters of infections in certain regions and age groups," said Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial.

The authors of the study added that the prevalence was highest among secondary school children, and warned that a planned easing of rules over Christmas came with risks. The four nations of the United Kingdom will relax restrictions to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days over Christmas.

"Most scientists are concerned... the Christmas period is characterised by mixing with much more at-risk members of our families," Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics at Imperial, told reporters. "I would emphasise that the government's allowing this, but not saying that you should do it."

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from bein...

COVID-19 prevalence rose in London even as lockdown cut English cases, study finds

COVID-19 cases rose in London during the last weeks of a national lockdown even as prevalence in England as a whole fell, a study said on Tuesday, adding that a planned relaxation of rules over Christmas posed risks. London will move into E...

Third of world's people get no state aid during pandemic - Oxfam

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than a third of the worlds population - some 2.7 billion people - has not received government aid during the coronavirus pandemic, Oxfam said on Tuesday, with gaping dif...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks dip as investors curb vaccine enthusiasm

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.Australian SPASX 200...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020