Left Menu
Development News Edition

First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for COVID-19 patients, study finds

It compared post-hospital outcomes for nearly 2,200 veterans who survived their hospitalisation at 132 hospitals for COVID-19, with outcomes for nearly 1,800 similar patients who survived a stay for pneumonia that wasnt related to the disease, and 3,500 who survived a heart failure-related stay.In the first two months, 9 per cent of the COVID-19 patients who survived hospitalisation had died, and almost 20 per cent had suffered a setback that sent them back to the hospital, the researchers said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:40 IST
First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for COVID-19 patients, study finds
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

The first week and a half after leaving the hospital carry a high risk for COVID-19 patients, including trips back to the hospital, and death, according to a study. Researchers found that COVID-19 patients had a 40 to 60 per cent higher risk of ending up back in the hospital or dying in the first 10 days, compared with similar patients treated at the same hospitals during the same months for heart failure or pneumonia.

The study, published in the journal JAMA, found that by the end of 60 days, the COVID-19 patients' overall risk of readmission or death was lower than that for the other two serious conditions. It compared post-hospital outcomes for nearly 2,200 veterans who survived their hospitalisation at 132 hospitals for COVID-19, with outcomes for nearly 1,800 similar patients who survived a stay for pneumonia that wasn't related to the disease, and 3,500 who survived a heart failure-related stay.

In the first two months, 9 per cent of the COVID-19 patients who survived hospitalisation had died, and almost 20 per cent had suffered a setback that sent them back to the hospital, the researchers said. That was in addition to the 18.5 per cent who had died during their hospitalisation, they said.

''By comparing COVID-19 patients' long-term outcomes with those of other seriously ill patients, we see a pattern of even greater-than-usual risk right in the first one to two weeks, which can be a risky period for anyone,'' said John P. Donnelly, the study's first author and an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan in the US. All but 5 per cent of the patients were male, and half were Black, which is not nationally representative but focuses on two high-risk groups.

However, within the veterans studied, the only factor that made a significant difference in outcomes was age, the researchers said. About half of veterans in their 70s and 80s died in the 60 days after leaving the hospital, they said.

The 2,179 COVID-19 patients spent a total of 27,496 days in the hospital, and the 354 veterans who were readmitted spent a total of 3,728 additional days in the hospital. The most common reasons listed for rehospitalisation were COVID-19, cited in 30 per cent of patients, and sepsis seen in 8.5 per cent, the researchers said.

More than 22 per cent of the readmitted veterans went to an intensive care unit, they added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • JAMA

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...

Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia Bulgaria, December 15 ANIXinhua Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 181,544, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.The countr...

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...

Maha: Ex-MLA booked for assaulting biker in road rage incident

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against former Maharashtra MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav and a woman for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in a road rage incident in Pune, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020