Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling stabilises after Brexit deal hopes rebound

"Our view is once again that a deal is firmly more likely than not, with the risks tilted towards full resolution by the end of the week," wrote Deutsche Bank strategist Shreyas Gopal in a note to clients, adding that a Brexit deal would see sterling rally to around $1.36. "Confirmation of a deal would remove one of the largest lingering risks for the pound, and should allow the market to at a minimum take out the increased negative rates pricing of the last few days," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:43 IST
Sterling stabilises after Brexit deal hopes rebound
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The pound stabilised on Tuesday after Monday's sharp rebound as market participants grew more optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal, but implied volatility gauges pointed to further price swings ahead as the Dec. 31 Brexit deadline approaches. Sterling dropped to as low as $1.3135 last Friday and implied volatility surged to its highest since March, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a no-deal was "very very likely".

It then rebounded to as high as $1.3444 on Monday as market participants were relieved that negotiators agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" to try to reach a deal in the coming days and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said a deal was still possible. At 0840 GMT on Tuesday, the pound was at $1.3306 versus a slightly stronger dollar, down around -0.2% on the day, as traders waited for further updates on negotiations.

Versus the euro, it was steady at 91.235 pence. "Following its rebound yesterday, GBP has now stabilised, pencilling in lower odds of a negative outcome from the UK-EU trade negotiations," ING FX strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"The post-weekend progress in negotiations is now priced into the pound," they said, adding that they expect euro-sterling to stabilise around 0.9100 in Tuesday's session. Britain and the EU have just over two weeks left to negotiate a deal covering nearly $1 trillion in annual trade before Britain loses zero-tariff zero-quota access to the bloc's single market on Dec. 31.

Speculative positioning on the pound turned net bullish in the week to Dec. 8, according to weekly futures data, and implied volatility gauges have dipped down from last Friday's peak, suggesting the market is still optimistic about the chance of a deal. "Our view is once again that a deal is firmly more likely than not, with the risks tilted towards full resolution by the end of the week," wrote Deutsche Bank strategist Shreyas Gopal in a note to clients, adding that a Brexit deal would see sterling rally to around $1.36.

"Confirmation of a deal would remove one of the largest lingering risks for the pound, and should allow the market to at a minimum take out the increased negative rates pricing of the last few days," he said. The Bank of England meets on Thursday. Analysts say the risk of negative rates being introduced in 2021 depends on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy.

Britain's jobless rate rose in the three months to October and redundancies reached a record high as companies were hit by new COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...

Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia Bulgaria, December 15 ANIXinhua Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 181,544, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.The countr...

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...

Maha: Ex-MLA booked for assaulting biker in road rage incident

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against former Maharashtra MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav and a woman for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in a road rage incident in Pune, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020