FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:06 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

London is set to move into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, while Canada began its inoculation drive to become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after Britain and the United States.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* London will move into England's highest tier of restrictions, the government has said. A study showed infections in the city rose during the last weeks of a national lockdown even as its prevalence in England as a whole fell. * Italy is considering more stringent nationwide restrictions during the Christmas holidays.

* The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, closing all schools and shops for at least five weeks. * Czech restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues, which reopened only two weeks ago, must shut again from Friday in response to a new rise in infections.

AMERICAS * Twin efforts were underway in the U.S. Congress to reach a massive government spending deal that would avert a government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats insisted they want to include a fresh round of aid.

* Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign by injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents. * Brazil's health regulator said China's authorities are not transparent in their authorization of vaccines for emergency use.

* Argentina's infections tally touched 1.5 million on Monday, making it the ninth country in the world to reach the milestone, while Mexico reported 5,930 new cases and 345 additional fatalities. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's freezing northern city of Asahikawa is weathering the worst of its COVID-19 crisis, local medical officials say, as military nurses take the strain from drained hospital staff. * Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga defended a government tourism campaign, defying experts and denying links to the spread of the virus.

* Burials in the Indonesian capital were 61% higher in the first 10 months of 2020 than in the past five years, according to a new study that could suggest Indonesia's real coronavirus death toll is far higher than official data shows. * India reported 22,065 new infections, its lowest daily rise since July 4.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia has started registering citizens and foreign residents for COVID-19 vaccination.

* South Africa imposed further restrictions as it looks to slow a sharp rise in infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna said on Monday it was informed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that certain documents related to pre-submission talks of its vaccine candidate were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack. * Israel said it was beginning a second-phase trial for its vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares rose on Tuesday, with optimism from vaccine roll-outs helping investors shake off nervous early trades as rising cases result in tighter curbs across the continent.

* The International Energy Agency said the rollout of vaccines in December would not quickly reverse the destruction wrought on global oil demand. * Japan's latest stimulus package will likely boost the economy most strongly in fiscal year 2021, its economy minister said.

* Britain's jobless rate rose again in the three months to October and redundancies reached a record high as companies were hit by new restrictions and prepared for the end of government job subsidies that were eventually extended into 2021.

