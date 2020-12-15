AYUSH Ministry approves 200 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres in Uttarakhand's Almora district

Under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), the Ministry of AYUSH has approved 200 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) in Uttarakhand. In this regard, Arvind Lal Vandana Lal (ALVL) Foundation, New Delhi is providing support to the department of AYUSH, Uttarakhand, in operationalization of AYUSH HWCs in Almora district of Uttarakhand. Accordingly, a tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed among the partners on December 10. Secretary (AYUSH), Joint Secretary (AYUSH),

Director (Ayurveda), Uttarakhand and Dr Arvind Lal, chairman, ALVL Foundation, New Delhi attended the virtual event. The overall responsibility of planning, implementation and providing essential support to the trust to carry out designated activities will be rested with the Uttarakhand state government. The Central Government will provide necessary technical support. The ALVL Foundation will support in Population Enumeration, creation of Health Cards in the catchment population of the HWCs and help in training and capacity building of HWC team.

In the operational guideline of AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres, there is a provision for partnership with government and non-governmental organisations for improving the environment for health in providing comprehensive primary health care. The Central Government has decided to operationalise 12,500 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres in phased manner by the year 2023-24 throughout the country. (ANI)