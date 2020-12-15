Left Menu
Report for duty or be marked as absent, AIIMS tells nurses

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration on Tuesday issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff to "report for duty or be marked as absent."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration on Tuesday issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff to "report for duty or be marked as absent." The letter read, "It may be ensured that attendance of all the nursing personnel who report for duty is mandatorily recorded and those absent, to be marked as such."

An appeal has already been made by the Director to all the nursing personnel to return to their duties," said the letter. The AIIMS-Delhi Nurses' Union went on an 'indefinite strike' on Monday over their long-pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

Meanwhile, in wake of the ongoing Nurses Union strike, AIIMS-Delhi decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the Chairman, Director, Deputy Director and senior faculty of the AIIMS administration. As scores of the nurses are sitting on the hospital premises shouting slogans and holding placards, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the Chairman, Director, Deputy Director, senior faculty of the AIIMS administration on Tuesday.

President of AIIMS Nurses Union, Harish Kalja said, "Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we're helpless as our demands haven't been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn't listen to our demands." (ANI)

