Poles should stay home at Christmas and New Year, says health minister

Poles should stay home at Christmas and New Year, says health ministerReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:39 IST
Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday that people should stay at home at Christmas and New Year to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as Poland plans to launch COVID-19 vaccinations soon.
"We cannot allow that the vaccinations take place when the pandemic escalates, as it will be difficult to organise an efficient vaccination process," Niedzielski told a news conference.
