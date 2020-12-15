Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

The United States has planned to deliver 40 million vaccine doses - enough for 20 million people - this month, which includes both the vaccine from Moderna and the one developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, which was granted an (EUA) by the FDA late on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:38 IST
U.S. FDA staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise new concerns over data on Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine in documents made public on Tuesday, preparing the way for U.S. authorization of a second, easier-to-handle vaccine.

The FDA staff said a two-dose regimen of Moderna's vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19. The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday's meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse a U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna vaccine. The FDA reviewers did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18.

They said that serious side effects in the trial of the vaccine represented medical events that occur in the general population at a similar frequency as observed in the study. The United States has planned to deliver 40 million vaccine doses - enough for 20 million people - this month, which includes both the vaccine from Moderna and the one developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, which was granted an (EUA) by the FDA late on Friday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...

Rallying-WRC cancels February's Rally Sweden due to COVID-19

The second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship WRC in Sweden, which was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC announced on Tuesday. Rally CEO Glenn Olsson said that due to the increasing numbe...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020