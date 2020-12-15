Left Menu
COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 62 new cases in Chandigarh

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 304 with two more deaths, while 62 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection count in the Union Territory to 18,776 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. It said that 1,62,991 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,43,354 tested negative while reports of 121 samples are awaited. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:56 IST
COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 62 new cases in Chandigarh

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 304 with two more deaths, while 62 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection count in the Union Territory to 18,776 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. There are 635 active cases as of now in Chandigarh, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 139 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,837. It said that 1,62,991 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,43,354 tested negative while reports of 121 samples are awaited. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

