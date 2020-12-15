Maha sees 3,442 new COVID-19 cases, 4,395 recoveries; 70 die

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807, the state health department said. With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339.

A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010, an official said, adding that the state has so far conducted 1,18,06,808 tests. Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 521 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,91,634, while its death toll rose by seven to 10,991, the official said. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 978 new cases, raising the total tally to 6,50,825. A total of 18,751 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,69,399 and deaths at 11,082, he said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally reached 2,55,692 and death toll 4,707, he said.

Kolhapur division now has 1,15,295 cases with 3,929 fatalities. Aurangabad division's overall case tally stood at 70,297 and the death count at 1,789. Latur division has reported 77,227 cases until now and 2,345 fatalities.

Akola division has 61,704 cases while 1,453 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,84,535 infections and 4,162 fatalities until now, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,86,807, new cases: 3,442, death toll: 48,339, discharged: 17,66,010, active cases: 71,356, people tested so far: 1,18,06,808..