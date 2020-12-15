1,110 test COVID-19 positive in Guj; active cases below 13,000

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, while more than 1,200 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. Eleven fresh fatalities pushed the state's COVID-19 death toll to 4,193, it said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 2,12,839 with 1,236 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release. With this, the coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat improved to 92.57 per cent.

There are now 12,881 active cases, of which the condition of 61 patients is critical, said the department. Ahmedabad recorded 239 new cases, followed by Surat at 167, Vadodara 143 and Rajkot 124.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 51 cases, Mehsana 44, Kutch 35, Jamnagar 33, Amreli, Kheda and Junagadh 23 each, Bharuch and Panchmahal 22 each, Dahod 19, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 14 each,Sabarkantha 13 and Bhavnagar 12. Ahmedabad recorded eight fatalities, Surat two and Mehsana one, said the department.

As many as 54,883 tests were conducted for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total samples examined so far to 87,80,266. The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli has registered 3,327 COVID-19 cases so far, while the recoveries stood at 3,309, officials said.

The adjoining UT has 16 active cases as on date and has reported two COVID-19 fatalities so far, they said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,29,913, new cases 1,110, deaths 4,193, active cases 12,881, people tested so far 87,80,266.