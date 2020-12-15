Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,110 test COVID-19 positive in Guj; active cases below 13,000

Gujarats COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, while more than 1,200 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. Ahmedabad recorded eight fatalities, Surat two and Mehsana one, said the department.As many as 54,883 tests were conducted for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total samples examined so far to 87,80,266.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:31 IST
1,110 test COVID-19 positive in Guj; active cases below 13,000

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,29,913 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,110 new cases, while more than 1,200 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. Eleven fresh fatalities pushed the state's COVID-19 death toll to 4,193, it said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 2,12,839 with 1,236 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release. With this, the coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat improved to 92.57 per cent.

There are now 12,881 active cases, of which the condition of 61 patients is critical, said the department. Ahmedabad recorded 239 new cases, followed by Surat at 167, Vadodara 143 and Rajkot 124.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 51 cases, Mehsana 44, Kutch 35, Jamnagar 33, Amreli, Kheda and Junagadh 23 each, Bharuch and Panchmahal 22 each, Dahod 19, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 14 each,Sabarkantha 13 and Bhavnagar 12. Ahmedabad recorded eight fatalities, Surat two and Mehsana one, said the department.

As many as 54,883 tests were conducted for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total samples examined so far to 87,80,266. The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli has registered 3,327 COVID-19 cases so far, while the recoveries stood at 3,309, officials said.

The adjoining UT has 16 active cases as on date and has reported two COVID-19 fatalities so far, they said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,29,913, new cases 1,110, deaths 4,193, active cases 12,881, people tested so far 87,80,266.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the s...

Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket i...

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020