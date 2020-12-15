Left Menu
Development News Edition

One in 10 Spaniards have had coronavirus, antibody study shows

The share of the Spanish population that contracted coronavirus has nearly doubled to almost 10%, or about 4.7 million people, in the second wave of contagion since late summer, results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:45 IST
One in 10 Spaniards have had coronavirus, antibody study shows
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The share of the Spanish population that contracted coronavirus has nearly doubled to almost 10%, or about 4.7 million people, in the second wave of contagion since late summer, results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed on Tuesday. More than 51,400 people were tested and surveyed across Spain in the second half of November for the prevalence study, which suggests the infections by far exceed the number of confirmed cases in Spain, of just over 1.75 million.

"One in ten people living in Spain would have been infected (..) half during the first wave and the other half during this second epidemic wave," said Raquel Yotti, director of Spain's Carlos III Health Institute, which co-led the study. Prevalence in Madrid was the highest of all Spanish regions, with 18.6% of the population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Previous results of the study that were published in July after testing nearly 70,000 people in April-June, showed a prevalence rate of just over 5%. Spain has been one of Europe's hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, both in terms of contagion and the economic impact. Over 48,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

The government decided a second state of emergency in October with new restrictions such as night-time curfews to stem resurgent infections, which helped to reduce new cases to less than 200 per 100,000 people this month.

Also Read: Netflix to make Korean version of hit Spanish series 'Money Heist'

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google discontinues Google Home Max

Tech giant Google has discontinued manufacturing the Google Home Max, its the companys smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind. According to The Verge, the company has told the outlet that Google Home Max has sold out of the ...

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the s...

Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket i...

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020