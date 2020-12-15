FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The British government came under intense pressure to revise its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, while the European Union countries could begin coronavirus inoculations as soon as this year.
* Sweden failed to protect elderly people during the pandemic, with the high level of community spread likely the biggest factor, as the coronavirus ravaged ill-prepared nursing homes, an initial report by an official commission said. * Anyone in Ireland who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one by the middle of next year, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.
* Warren Buffett said the United States is fighting an "economic war," and that Congress must step up quickly to help struggling small businesses that have become "collateral damage". * Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign by injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents.
* Brazil's health regulator said China's authorities are not transparent in their authorization of vaccines for emergency use. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Japan's latest economic stimulus package to cushion the blow from the pandemic is likely to boost the economy most strongly next fiscal year, key ministers said. * Burials in the Indonesian capital were 61% higher in the first 10 months of 2020 than in the past five years, according to a new study that could suggest Indonesia's real coronavirus death toll is far higher than official data shows.
* Singapore is to allow a limited number of business, official and other "high economic value" travellers from around the world under a "bubble" arrangement that offers a glimpse into what visitors for this year's relocated Davos summit might expect. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Oman's health ministry has issued a licence to import the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech against the novel coronavirus. * Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective.
* The European Union is on course to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas after its drug regulator brought forward a deadline for review. * A World Health Organization senior official said that the agency was in talks with Pfizer to include its COVID-19 vaccine as part of an early global roll out.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares steadied on Tuesday and currencies moved in tight ranges as rising COVID-19 cases and social restrictions before the Christmas shopping season offset optimism over a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year.
* The World Health Organization is looking at new financial instruments to help to fill a $28 billion funding shortfall for tools to fight COVID-19. * Lloyd's of London and insurtech firm Parsyl have launched a programme to insure the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in emerging markets.
