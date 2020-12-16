Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy PM says new curbs may be needed to ward off new COVID wave

Italy may tighten restrictions over Christmas to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday as he urged Italians to avoid "irresponsible" gatherings during the holiday period. Italy had managed to avoid a generalised lockdown to halt the surge of new cases since the summer, instead imposing a more limited set of restrictions to hold back the pandemic.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:59 IST
Italy PM says new curbs may be needed to ward off new COVID wave
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy may tighten restrictions over Christmas to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday as he urged Italians to avoid "irresponsible" gatherings during the holiday period.

Italy had managed to avoid a generalised lockdown to halt the surge of new cases since the summer, instead imposing a more limited set of restrictions to hold back the pandemic. But as the Christmas break approaches "there might be certain little adjustments, certain additional supplementary measures," he said.

"We have to avoid the risk of a third wave," Conte said, adding that the consequences would be "devastating". The comments at an online event organised by the publishers of the daily La Stampa newspaper, came as Italy, the European country with the highest death toll, reported 846 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 65,857.

Worries about a fresh resurgence of the disease have been fuelled by scenes of crowded shopping centres in large cities including Rome and Milan in recent days. Italy is one of eight European states that are coordinating their vaccination campaigns but Conte said vaccination campaign would have to target some 10 million to 15 million people in order to "have an effective impact on immunity".

He said the campaign was expected to have a significant impact by the spring.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020