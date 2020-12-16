Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

While those measures slowed the spread of COVID-19, cases have risen in the last week and are at their highest in Mid and East Antrim, near Antrim Area Hospital where Irish broadcaster RTE showed footage of ambulances lined up with their engines on to keep patients warm inside. "We are providing care in the car park," Wendy Magowan, medical director of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which runs hospitals in the area, told BBC Radio Ulster.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 02:09 IST
Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under "unbearable pressures".

The British-run region has been in and out of some form of lockdown since mid-October when it was one of Europe's worst COVID-19 hotbeds. The most recent curbs were lifted last week, when all shops, restaurants and pubs serving food reopened. While those measures slowed the spread of COVID-19, cases have risen in the last week and are at their highest in Mid and East Antrim, near Antrim Area Hospital where Irish broadcaster RTE showed footage of ambulances lined up with their engines on to keep patients warm inside.

"We are providing care in the car park," Wendy Magowan, medical director of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which runs hospitals in the area, told BBC Radio Ulster. "They have varying degrees of ill patients. While I've been standing here I can see doctors and nurses going in and out of the back of ambulances. They are providing care and treatment in the back of ambulances."

Locals requiring urgent care at Antrim Area Hospital and the northerly Causeway Hospital were told earlier on Tuesday not to attend their emergency departments but to instead phone for advice on where to go. The medical director of Northern Ireland's Ambulance Service was quoted by the BBC as saying ambulances were queued to some degree outside all of the region's emergency departments.

The heads of Northern Ireland's six healthcare trusts warned on Monday of the very real risk of hospitals being overwhelmed in the event of a further COVID-19 spike in January. Hospital capacity across the province stood at 104% on Tuesday, with non-COVID care restricted.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said he would propose new measures to the devolved government on Thursday. The power-sharing administration's two main parties, rivals Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), disagreed sharply on previous COVID-19 curbs, slowing the region's response. Sinn Fein said on Tuesday that action was needed.

Describing footage outside the hospital as "horrendous", DUP lawmaker Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of Northern Ireland's health committee, urged people to exercise personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

Britains Callum Ilott will be Ferraris Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germanys Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures.The British-run region h...

U.S. says monarch butterflies deserve protection, but must wait in line

Monarch butterflies deserve federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trumps administration said on Tuesday, but the black-and-orange insects must wait in line behind 161 other species facing more imminent threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020