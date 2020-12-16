Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fosun Pharma to import 100 mln doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to China

Fosun Pharma will make an initial payment of 125 million euros ($151.84 million) by the end of the year for 50 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries, including the U.S., UK, and Singapore. Fosun Pharma has brought two candidates of BioNTech's vaccine into clinical trials in China.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 06:38 IST
Fosun Pharma to import 100 mln doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to China

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group said on Wednesday that BioNTech SE will supply at least 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, if approved, to mainland China next year.

China has not announced supply deals with Western drugmakers, which instead have partnered with private companies in the country. Fosun Pharma will make an initial payment of 125 million euros ($151.84 million) by the end of the year for 50 million doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries, including the U.S., UK, and Singapore. Fosun Pharma has brought two candidates of BioNTech's vaccine into clinical trials in China. Neither has yet received approval from the medical regulator.

The companies have initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of 960 participants for its vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in Jiangsu Province, China. ($1 = 0.8232 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polling for 7th phase of DDC elections in J-K begins

Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said. Polling for ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. MSCIs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of ...

NZ's COVID-19 response contributes to better economic recovery

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says.The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in th...

Live captions in Google Meet now support four more languages

Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Spain and Latin America.Meet users can turn captions on to view subtit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020